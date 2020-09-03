HHSC’s Illuminight will go virtual this year

Illuminight, the signature fundraising event for Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre Foundation, has been reimagined as a virtual event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On October 2, the Foundation invites all registered participants to take part in mini-twilight walks in their own communities with their own “social circles.” The goal is to raise $150,000 to support highest-priority needs of the Cancer Program at Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre.

“Cancer touches us all, but together, we can make a vital difference,” says Pearl Veenema, Chief Executive Officer, Hamilton Health Sciences Foundation. “While we cannot be together in person, the magic of Illuminight will be all around us as we go virtual.”

Participants are encouraged to be creative and illuminate their walking path. To further promote this great cause, the Foundation is encouraging the public to display a uniquely decorated pumpkin for the entire month of October to honour a cancer patient or to show support for caregivers at Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre. Participants are encouraged to share their photos on social media using #IlluminightWalk.

Since 2018, more than $325,000 has been raised through Illuminight to support the Cancer Program at Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre.

Proceeds from last year’s event have enhanced RESSCU, a specialized urgent-care program for cancer patients. The physical space has been expanded and additional clinical spaces were added. The program continues to be strengthened, and the physical redesign has made it easier to integrate additional Nurse Practitioner supports.

Registration is $25 and includes a value-filled swag bag. To register and fundraise for Illuminight, visit hamiltonhealth.ca/illuminight.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Milaina Wright at 905-521-2100 ext. 76787 or wrightmila@hhsc.ca.