Hamilton Police Body Cams deferred

After considerable discussion the Hamilton Police Services Board has voted against implementing a pilot test on police body cameras. Instead they are asking the province to standardize the methods for using the equipment and to pay for any pilot projects that local forces undertake. The board voted to have Chief Eric Girt report regularly on the body camera issues every six months. The mood of the board was to await the results of a number of body cam pilots that are underway in other Canadian jurisdictions. Only Board member Fred Bennink wanted to move forward with the Hamilton pilot project but his motion died when a seconder could not be found. In the discussion it was noted by staff that a pilot project by the Toronto police service was declared to be “inconclusive.” But the Police Service’s Board in that city voted to go ahead with the bodycams anyway in the wake of public demonstrations to de-fund and otherwise rein in policing. Board member Chad Collins commented that he didn’t think Hamilton City Council would be in the mood to vote the $500,000 it would cost for the pilot project.