Former Ticat QB, Henry Burris joins Chicago Bears as coach

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy announced the team is keeping former CFL quarterback Henry Burris on its coaching staff for the 2020 season.

He will help scout opponents, do self-scouting and provide his own personal quarterback knowledge.

The hiring came after Burris spent training camp with the Bears through the Bill Walsh diversity coaching fellowship. It has existed since 1987 to use NFL clubs’ training camps, off-season workout programs and mini-camps to give talented coaches opportunities to observe, participate, gain experience with the end goal being permanent NFL employment.

Burris played 294 career games with Calgary, Saskatchewan, Hamilton, and Ottawa, winning three Grey Cups in five appearances. He threw for 63,639 yards over 18 seasons and remains the third-leading passer — and third-leading rusher among quarterbacks — in CFL history. In 2010 and 2015 man with the smile recognized across Canada earned the league’s Most Outstanding Player Award.