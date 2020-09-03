Biden visits Kenosha
Joe Biden said he spoke to Jacob Blake for about 15 minutes, and he noted Blake is now out of the intensive care unit.
Asked about what Blake said, the Democratic nominee said Blake emphasized that “nothing was going to defeat him.”
Blake is currently paralyzed from the waist down after being repeatedly shot in the back by Kenosha police, but Biden said the 29-year-old was determined to keep fighting, even if he never walked again.
