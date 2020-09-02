Public invited to weigh in on Hamilton truck routes TONIGHT

Everybody hates trucks, unless they are delivering that home entertainment system or new furniture. Or hauling away a load of excavated dirt for a swimming pool. Trucks are a significant part of our economy. This is especially true in a manufacturing city like Hamilton. In addition E-commerce has increased our reliance on truck traffic. The Hamilton Truck Route Master Plan (TRMP) is a comprehensive review and update of the 2010 TRMP and current truck route network. The Study will recognize and minimize the impact of truck traffic over the interests of the greater community while supporting Hamilton’s economic prosperity through developing an efficient and reliable network for goods movement. The Study will develop, evaluate and recommend alternative truck route networks, as well as supporting policies and tools that the City can consider to mitigate current challenges and help manage potential challenges in the future. Interested residents have a chance to weigh in, but must register before tonight.

However, because of their increased size and weight and potential safety and environmental impacts, the movement of trucks needs special consideration. A truck route network is one tool to help manage the movement of trucks in Hamilton.

The most recent review of the truck route network was completed as part of the Truck Route Master Plan, which was approved by City Council in 2010. Issues with the 2010 truck route network, and new policy influences have emerged, that are leading to challenges with the truck route network, including:

The environment and Hamilton’s climate emergency declaration

Public health, social equity, and roadway safety (Vision Zero)

Network connectivity and area-specific issues

Growth in new employment areas (e.g. Airport Employment Growth District, Red Hill Business Park) and encroachment on rural area

Emerging truck technologies and policies.

This event will be held virtually to protect the health and safety of Hamilton residents and our staff.

Date: Wednesday, September 2, 2020

Time: 6:30 pm to 9 pm. Register here.