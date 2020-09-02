Dundas Valley School of Art Returns with A Modified Format for their 49½ Annual Art Auction

For those who look forward to the Dundas Valley School of Art’s annual Art Auction there is good news. The auction which was cancelled in April because of the pandemic, returns with a revised format and a large selection of paintings, drawings, photography, pottery, sculpture and more as it readies for what it calls its 49½ annual event, September 21 – 26.

COVID-19 restrictions forced the postponement of what would have been the school’s 50th anniversary event. The school has decided to hold off on 50th celebrations until next year and instead mount a modified 49½ auction. Bidding or all artwork will be online at dvsa.ca beginning September 21 with in-school previews available throughout the week during designated times. Art lovers have the option to reserve a time to attend DVSA, view the artwork in person and place their bids online. Or they can remain at home and do all their viewing and bidding online.

“We’re excited for this different model,” says Heather Vaugeois, Director of Advancement for DVSA. “Our wildly successful spring and summer Pop-Up Online Art Auctions demonstrated that people love to see and buy art in a range of formats. This offers the best of both worlds – a chance to view the artwork in person and bid online or experience the whole auction through your computer or phone from the comfort of home. There’s lots of great artwork for collectors and casual art lovers looking to buy original, high-quality and affordable works.”

Over 1,200 works of art in all styles and all price ranges will be on display in the school and online over the six days. Proceeds from the event are split between the artists and the school, directly benefiting the local artistic community while funding DVSA’s mission to provide high-quality and accessible visual arts education programs for the region. For more information visit https://dvsa.ca/