CN buys a fleet of electric 18-wheelers

This year has seen the rollout of electric buses in a number of Canadian cities, including London, Guelph and Oakville. Now the switch to electric is moving into the trucking industry.

Canadian National and The Lion Electric Co. announced today that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for CN to acquire 50 zero-emission trucks by CN as part of its fleet of trucks for intermodal use. The trucks will be used in CN’s intermodal terminals in urban areas to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

In April of 2019, CN launched a pilot program to test the use of custom-built electric trucks engineered by Quebec-based The Lion Electric Co. These zero-emission trucks, slated for intermodal use, will be tested in a variety of situations and environments across the CN network, from urban delivery, container shuttle service, to port operations. The Lion trucks do not produce any noise pollution and will remove 100 tons of greenhouse gas emissions from the road annually.

“By focusing on electric vehicles, CN and Lion are playing a leadership role in the transition to the economy of the future. This will help fight climate change and creates good jobs here. It’s exactly the kind of investment needed for a greener, more innovative economic recovery.”

– The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

“CN is showing leadership by acquiring 50 all-electric Lion trucks. This order, the largest for Lion Electric Co. yet, is a sign of confidence in our company and that now is the time for the electrification of heavy transportation. Aside from being zero-emission, I believe the Lion electric trucks will be an invaluable addition to CN’s operations. I hope this deal inspires everyone who is looking for an economical, sustainable and environmental transportation solution to switch to electric vehicles.”

– Marc Bédard, President and Founder of The Lion Electric Co.