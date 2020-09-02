Buy HSR Presto fares on your phone

Effective immediately HSR customers can purchase and pay for their bus fare all from their smartphone with new PRESTO E-Tickets.

These new E-Tickets are ideal for occasional riders and visitors who may not have a PRESTO card. They can also be used for group travel as multiple tickets can be purchased, activated and then displayed for payment by one individual on one smartphone.

The tickets are a new convenient and touchless way for transit riders to pay for their fare for DRT and HSR. (Metrolinx photo)

PRESTO E-Tickets can be purchased, stored and activated all through the PRESTO E-Tickets app, available for download from your app store.

Once you download the app, you have to register for an account before you can buy an E-Ticket. To buy an E-Ticket, open the app, select the transit agency you’re travelling with and how many E-Tickets you want to buy. The PRESTO E-Tickets App accepts all major credit cards and VISA Debit.

PRESTO E-Tickets will continue to evolve with new features for customers and PRESTO will expand them to other transit agencies across the region. (Metrolinx phot)

The PRESTO E-Ticket is then automatically saved on your device through the app meaning you can view and activate it without an internet connection.

Just before you board, select the E-Ticket you want to use and then select “Activate.” The activation can take up to 60 seconds, depending on the transit system you are travelling with.

It’s important to remember, an activated PRESTO E-Ticket on your smartphone is your proof-of-payment, so make sure you have it displayed on your smartphone when you board to show the driver. As you board, tap the activated E-Ticket on your smartphone screen – it will change colour to show the driver it’s valid.

PRESTO E-Tickets for DRT and HSR are the same price as a PRESTO fare and are available for adult, youth, child and senior fare types. PRESTO E-Tickets will also be available for DARTS customers in Hamilton. Visit our website or check with your transit agency for more information.