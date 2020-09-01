Thanking a caregiver with fashion shoes

The fashion retailer, Ardene, has worked with Starlight Canada to send two pairs of marker-designable shoes to 180 Starlight families; one pair to keep for themselves, and one pair to customize and send to a healthcare provider, thanking them for their care, protection and courage.

In Hamilton, seven-year-old Jersey, who battles congenital heart disease and relies on a pacemaker, decided to send her extra pair of shoes to Kathleen, her personal support worker. Jersey has spent all of her life being very cautious of the activities she takes part in, carefully protecting her pacemaker at all costs. The pandemic not only affected Jersey’s little remaining social activities, but also resulted in rescheduled necessary heart and physio appointments. Since birth, Kathleen has always been there for Jersey to help out when so many others were scared to. When designing the gifted shoes, Jersey opted to adorn them broken hearts – because Kathleen has always been there to protect hers.

For More information, www.starlightcanada.org and www.ardenefoundation.org.