Some Burlington Pools stay open after Labour Day

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Burlington’s aquatic fitness programming will return and will be offered at Nelson Outdoor Pool. Aquatic fitness, leisure and lap swims will begin Sept.

To view the fall aquatic programs, including dates, times and registration links, go to https://www.burlington.ca/en/live-and-play/fall-programs.asp

All swimming programs require pre-registration, payment and health screening.

Residents wanting to register for leisure or lap swims or aquatic fitness can register no more than 25 hours before the program begins. For example, if your desired time begins at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, you can register beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday.

Registration for aquatic leadership programs are open now.

LaSalle Pool and Mountainside Pool will close until next spring as of Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.

Weather permitting, Nelson Outdoor Pool will remain open until Oct. 11 and spray pads will remain open until Oct. 12, 2020.

Angela Coughlan Pool’s renovation is nearly complete. An announcement on its re-opening and program offering will be coming soon.

Recreation Fee Assistance

Recreation is for all, regardless of financial situation. Recreation Fee Assistance is funding made available to resident individuals or families who need help to pay for City of Burlington recreation programs.

For more information or to apply, visit http:///www.burlington.ca/feeassistance You can also leave a confidential voicemail message at 905-335-7738, ext. 8501 and our staff will return your call to assist you.