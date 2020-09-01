New COVID cases steady but hospitalizations spike

Ontario is reporting 112 cases of #COVID19, a 0.3% increase as the province processed over 23,500 tests. Overnight. That is down from the big jump to 148 new cases that was seen on the weekend. However, there was a spike in hospitalization with an overnight jump from 49 to 65 people in hospital. The number of patients in ICU and on ventilators held steady. Locally, 27 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 of them reporting no new cases.