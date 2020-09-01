Hamilton Public Health offering back-to-school mental health support

Hamilton Public Health is offering mental health support for children and their families who have concerns about returning to school during. COVID.

Persons requesting the service can Book an appointment for mental health support online or by phone. Public health says participants will be able to talk to a therapist over the phone or through online video. There is no cost to this service and everything will be confidential.

Appointments are with a therapist. They take about 1 hour to 1.5 hours. Time slots for the sessions will be available in block beginning at 8:30 AM and extending as late as Midnight.

Persons enrolling online will get an email or phone call (depending on what method was selected within 1-2 business days.

For more information call 905-546-2424 x3678 or email at mentalhealthsupports@hamilton.ca