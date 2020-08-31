The Weekend wins MTV video award

The Weekend opened a socially distanced MTV Video Music Awards Sunday with a performance of his hit song “Blinding Lights.”

The singer was perched atop a lofty ledge at the observation deck of New York’s Hudson Yards.

The singer appeared to be injured at the red carpet portion of the socially distanced VMAs as well as during his performance and when he accepted the award for best R&B video for “Blinding Lights.”

But fans who have been watching his videos and public appearances over the last few months know this is no cause for alarm.

The 30-year-old Canadian singer, born Abel Tesfaye, has long been sporting bruises and cuts (and a red jacket) in keeping with his battered look in both the ”Blinding Lights” music video and short film for his album “After Hours.” (He also appears injured on the cover of the album, released in March.)