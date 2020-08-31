Ontario reports 114 new COVID cases

Ontario’s trend of reporting daily new COVID cases above 100 continued with 114 vases reported overnight and one death. There has only been one day since August 21 where the number of new cases was below 100. Hospitalizations, however, declined slightly now standing at 49 province wide with 18 in ICU and 9 patients on ventilators. Locally, 30 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 reporting no new cases.