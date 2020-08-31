Halton Police release pictures of arson suspects

Halton Police have released surveillance video of two suspects and a vehicle that were involved In a July fire at a Ben & Florentine Restaurant located at 146 Lakeshore Road West, in Oakville. The restaurant sustained significant damage as a result of the incident. Police are currently investigating this suspicious fire as an arson/property crime. The restaurant was not occupied at the time of the fire.

Witnesses observed two individuals fleeing the rear of the restaurant on foot, and then leaving the area in what was originally believed to be a white Ford pickup truck. The truck was last observed traveling westbound on Lakeshore Road. Police are appealing to anyone with dash cam video from the area between 9:15 pm and 10:00 pm. Further to the original release, the Halton Regional Police Service has received images of the involved suspects and suspect vehicle (see attached photographs).

Suspects are described as: males, between 25-35 years old. Both males are approximately 6 ft tall with medium builds, 220-250lbs and balding.

Suspect vehicle is described as: 2012-2018 White Dodge Ram 1500 Longhorn with a sunroof and roof lights.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Autumn Mills of the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2275 or 2285.​

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

