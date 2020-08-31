Burlington Labour Day Ribfest is on—as a drive through

Canada’s Largest Ribfest, a fundraising initiative of Burlington Rotary Lakeshore, will go ahead as a Drive-Thru Ribfest, Labour Day September 7, 2020 at Burlington Centre 777 Guelph Line from 10am to 7pm.

“We are excited to keep our Labour Day tradition of delivering delicious ribs & fantastic entertainment alive during these challenging times” says Brent Paszt, a Past President of Rotary Burlington Lakeshore, and Co-Chair of Canada’s Largest Ribfest. “While the event may look different from what we are all used

“Canceling our annual long weekend event that attracts upwards of 175,000 guests was a huge disappointment and really impacted our ability to support those charities and individuals who need it most, now more than ever” says Rotary Burlington Lakeshore President, Jay Thomblison; “Proceeds from this event, along with those generated from our successful inaugural Canada Day Drive-Thru, will enable us to continue that support”.

Guests are asked to enter Burlington Centre from the Fairview Street entrance and will remain in their vehicles for the duration of their visit. Food vendors will take orders and payment (cards preferred) and will deliver each completed order to their vehicle. Gloves and masks will be worn by all staff, vendors, and volunteers.

Four award-winning rib teams in attendance will include Camp 31 BBQ, Billy Bones BBQ, Pistol Pete’s Smokehouse, and Silver Bullet BBQ. There will also be food offerings from East Side Mario’s and Blaze Pizza, Twisted Tomato, Tiny Tom Donuts, and Ontario Corn Roasters, ensuring that there’s something for the entire family. The event will also include live music for guests to enjoy while they wait in their vehicles.