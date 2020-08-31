ACCA annual fundraising walkathon goes virtual

This year, due to COVID-19 pandemic, those wishing to participate in the Afro-Caribbean Canadian Association walkathon can stay home and still participate. They can participate in this year’s event from their backyard, balcony, living room, the trails or local park. Participants can choose their own activity- run, walk, dance, cycle or just BUST-A-AMOVE on their own or in a group (of 10 or less). The choice is yours.

Participants are encouraged to upload their photos on walkathon event FaceBook page (optional)

This year’s event: ACCA’S 2020 BUST-A-MOVE! runs from October 18-25.

The funds realized from the virtual event helps ACCA continue its work supporting youth and seniors programming. It addresses a variety of issues including social isolation among an aging community; food delivery to seniors and vulnerable population; facilitate ACCA’s “Grandparent” program that links students with seniors via telephone check-in. In addition, it helps to continue Black History Classes, which engage young people around issues relating to self-esteem, self-awareness and leadership.

To participate in this worthy event, you can register and participate in an activity of your choice, make a pledge or become a sponsor. Here’s our link to the registration form: https://accahamilton.com/event-registration/ or email us Please donate via https://accahamilton.com/make-a-donation/ or e-transfer via Donate2acca@gmail.com