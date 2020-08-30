The Bay Observer
Sir John A’s statue vandalized in Montreal
Sir John A’s statue vandalized in Montreal

August 30, 2020

Protesters in Montreal pulled down a statue of John A. Macdonald and spray painted it. It happed during a march calling on cities to defund police departments. Police stood by and watched the vandalism and other than making a request to disperse through a loudspeaker did not intervene,

A spokesman for the Montreal police confirmed the statue of Canada’s first prime minister was unbolted, pulled down and sprayed with graffiti at around 2:45 p.m.

New Conservative leader Erin O’Toole tweeted, “Canada wouldn’t exist without Sir John A. Macdonald. Canada is a great county, and one we should be proud of. We will not build a better future by defacing our past. It’s time politicians grow a backbone and stand up for our country.”

Alberta Premier Jason Kenny also tweeted saying, “A mob has torn down and defaced the statue of Sir John A Macdonald in Montreal. This vandalism of our history and heroes must stop. As his biographer Richard Gwyn wrote, “no Macdonald, no Canada.” Both Macdonald & the country he created were flawed but still great.”

