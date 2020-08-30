New COVID cases decline from Friday and Saturday

New COVID cases reported overnight declined to 112 after two days where new cases had reached the highest level in over a month. This, as the province processed nearly 25,000 tests. Hospitalizations remained unchanged. There was one death reported overnight. Locally, 29 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 17 reporting no new cases.The majority of today’s cases are concentrated in Toronto, Peel and Ottawa regions with 35, 27, and 16 cases respectively. Windsor, which reported 19 cases yesterday, is back down to the single digits with six cases today.