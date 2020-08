Meet a demonstrator who participated in the 1963 March on Washington as a 10-year-old and joined activists gathered yesterday at the Lincoln Memorial to commemorate the historic civil rights event #MarchOnWashington2020 "I always said that Black people alone can't end racism."



