HSDSB releases latest reopening Sked
The Hamilton Wentworth District School Board says it has just received ministry approval for reopening. School starts on September 8, 2020, with a staggered start during the first week. Elementary schools will reopen with in-class instruction five days a week. Secondary schools will reopen with cohorts of up to 15 students attending part-time in-person and online. All students and school staff will be required to wear masks.
