The Bay Observer
Now Reading
HSDSB releases latest reopening Sked
The Bay Observer
The Bay Observer

HSDSB releases latest reopening Sked

by
August 29, 2020

The Hamilton Wentworth District School Board says it has just received ministry approval for reopening. School starts on September 8, 2020, with a staggered start during the first week. Elementary schools will reopen with in-class instruction five days a week. Secondary schools will reopen with cohorts of up to 15 students attending part-time in-person and online. All students and school staff will be required to wear masks.

What's Your Reaction?
Don't Agree
0
Happy
0
In Love
0
Not Sure
0
View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Bay Observer

© 2019 The Bay Observer. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top