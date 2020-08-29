Chadwick Boseman dead at 43

Chadwick Aaron Boseman has died of colon cancer—a condition he kept quiet for four years while he continued to make popular films. His roles included important and iconic African-American historical figures such as Jackie Robinson in 42 (2013), James Brown in Get on Up (2014), and Thurgood Marshall in Marshall (2017). His role as the superhero Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, including Captain America: Civil War (2016), Black Panther (2018), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019) made him an international star. He won a NAACP Image Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award for his performance in Black Panther.

Boseman’s other film roles included 21 Bridges (2019) and Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods (2020). His final film will be the film adaptation of August Wilson’s play Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom also starring Viola Davis, which will be released on Netflix. He died on August 28, 2020, at the age of 43, after privately dealing with colon cancer for four years.