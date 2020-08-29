Being rich while black
There are a lot of things Black people can’t do without getting the police called on them. In South Florida, a trip to the bank could end with a 911 call. So could taking a nap in a common room at Yale University or barbecuing by a lake in Oakland, California.
In Broward County, moving into a gated community while Black can make someone uncomfortable enough to summon law enforcement.
Brandon Marshall, a former star NFL wide receiver who played for the Miami Dolphins in the 2010 and 2011 seasons, yesterday posted a video on Instagram of an incident in which someone called the Broward Sheriff’s Office on him the day he was supposed to move into his new home.
