Another jump in Ontario COVID cases
Another jump in Ontario COVID cases

by
August 29, 2020

With 148 new cases reported overnight Ontario is recording the highest number of infections in more than a month. The total reported overnight is the highest since late July. There were no new deaths reported, however. Hospitalizations reduced by 10 to 51 with 17 in ICE and a big drop in people on ventilators from 12 to 5. Locally, 27 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 reporting no new cases.

