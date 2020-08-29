Another jump in Ontario COVID cases

With 148 new cases reported overnight Ontario is recording the highest number of infections in more than a month. The total reported overnight is the highest since late July. There were no new deaths reported, however. Hospitalizations reduced by 10 to 51 with 17 in ICE and a big drop in people on ventilators from 12 to 5. Locally, 27 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 reporting no new cases.