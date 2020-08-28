Skelly questions whether Hamilton taxpayers will be on the hook for $1B LRT loan

Appearing on the Scott Thompson show today, Flamborough-Glanbrook MPP Donna Skelly said the LRT task force report was delayed due to the COVID pandemic, but will be out soon. She told Thompson that it is likely the final decision will still have to be made by Hamilton City Council. Skelly was asked to comment on an offer by LIUNA earlier this week to help Hamilton find the roughly $1Billion that would still be needed to build the project if the province’s offer of $1Billion was matched by the federal government.