“I am not a crook” Trevor Noah spoofs Trump
“I am not a crook” Trevor Noah spoofs Trump

August 28, 2020

On Thursday, Aug. 27, timed to coincide with the president’s Republican nomination acceptance speech, The Daily Show has taken out full-page print ads in the New York Times, the Washington Post and the Los Angeles Times, all of which feature a mock legal advertisement for “Trevor Noah & Associates & Sons Presidential Attorneys.”

The text?

“ARE YOU A SOON-TO-BE EX-PRESIDENT? ABOUT TO LOSE LEGAL IMMUNITY? HAS YOUR LAWYER GONE TO JAIL? Call the very fine people on YOUR side.”

