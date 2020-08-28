Hamilton Resident Charged with Voyeurism

In the past two weeks, the Hamilton Police Service received a number of complaints from residents in the area of the Hunter Estates Park, in Stoney Creek regarding an individual engaging in voyeurism. The suspect was reportedly trespassing, late at night, onto private properties, peeking into unobstructed windows.

The matter was investigated by the East End Division Criminal Investigation Branch. Ultimately, complainants came forward and a 43 year old neighbourhood resident was arrested and charged with two counts voyeurism.

Based on the details of the investigation, the officers involved believe other individuals may have been victimized by the accused. As such, the Hamilton Police Service is appealing to the members of the community to come forward and report similar behaviour.

If you have any information that you believe could assist Police with the investigation into this crime, you are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Ben Thibodeau by calling 905-546-2907.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com