Big overnight spike in COVID cases, hospitalizations

Four weeks into phase three of COVID reopening Ontario saw another spike in new cases, deaths and hospitalizations. There were 122 new cases reported overnight, the highest daily total in almost a month. There were also six deaths recorded, the highest single-day total since July 17. 61 people are in hospital with COVID-a jump of 13 from the previous day. ICU and ventilated cases were relatively stable. The province processed more than 31,800 tests. Locally, 29 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 17 reporting no new cases. There are currently 1,103 active cases of the novel coronavirus in the province.