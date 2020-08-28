The Bay Observer
Big overnight spike in COVID cases, hospitalizations
by
August 28, 2020

Four weeks into phase three of COVID reopening Ontario saw another spike in new cases, deaths and hospitalizations. There were 122 new cases reported overnight, the highest daily total in almost a month. There were also six deaths recorded, the highest single-day total since July 17. 61 people are in hospital with COVID-a jump of 13 from the previous day. ICU and ventilated cases were relatively stable. The province processed more than 31,800 tests. Locally, 29 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 17 reporting no new cases. There are currently 1,103 active cases of the novel coronavirus in the province.

  • I’m really uncomfortable with Dr Richatdson words that it is inevitable that with the kids going back to school that the numbers will jump.

    One could also say, it is inevitable that people including children could die.

    It is all about the economy, people’s lives are collateral damage. I’m glad I dont have youngsters.

