B&E suspect a metal fan

Hamilton Police need the public’s help in identifying a break and enter suspect.

Between early July and mid-August, three break and enter incidents occurred involving an apartment building in the area of Stinson Street and Wentworth Street South. Detectives from the Hamilton Police Break and Enter Unit have continued to investigate these incidents and have identified a single male as the suspect.

On Wednesday, July 8 2020, shortly after 7:00 p.m., a male gained illegal entry into an apartment building. He stole scrap metal and then fled the scene.

On Thursday, July 9, 2020, shortly before 5:00 a.m., the same male returned to the building, forced his way in and stole artwork off a wall.

On Friday, August 21, 2020, shortly after 6:00 a.m., the male once again returned to the building and stole scrap metal.

In all incidents, entry to the building was gained by forcing open a man door.

Detectives are seeking assistance from the public in identifying the suspect.

SUSPECT

Male

Caucasian

Mid 20’s

Short brown hair

Medium build

Tattoos

Anyone with any information on the identity of the suspect or any other information that could assist Police with the investigation into this crime, are asked to contact Detective Constable Sarah Ricker 905-546-8938 or Acting Staff Sergeant George Gallant 905 546-2991 of the B.E.A.R. unit or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com