Street robbers infesting downtown Hamilton

Detectives from the Central Division Criminal Investigations Bureau continue to investigate a series of street robberies that occurred in the downtown area over the course of four days. No injuries were reported to police and a connection between the incidents has not been established.

Between Friday, August 21 and Monday, August 24, 2020, six street robberies occurred in the downtown corridor. The incidents have taken place as early as 6:45 a.m. with the latest being shortly before 10:00 p.m. They involve the area bordered by Main Street, Ferguson Avenue, King Street and Caroline Street. At the time of the incidents, the victims were walking alone or waiting for public transit when the suspect approached on a bicycle and snatched their cellphone or attempted to grab their backpack. In all cases, the victims were not injured.

The investigation is being overseen by the Central Division Criminal Investigations Bureau. Detectives have reviewed the information gathered and the suspects have been described as male, white with various physical and clothing descriptions. As well, there has been no consistency with the bicycle descriptions.

Additional resources have been assigned to assist in with this investigation and Hamilton Police are reminding the public to always be aware of their surroundings.

At this time, there is no information to suggest the incidents are related.

Anyone with information that could assist Police with the investigation into this crime, are asked to contact Detective Constable Kevin Jones by calling 905-546-3821 or 905-961-1876 or Acting Detective Sergeant Amanda Gill at 905-546-3833,or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com