Overnight jump in new COVID cases

Ontario’s new COVID case total was back above 100 again overnight with 118 new cases reported. There was also one death, Hospitalizations and ICU cases also increased with 48 in hospital, 5 more than the previous day, 18 in ICU-an- increase of three and 10 on respirators-unchanged from the previous day. Locally, 28 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 reporting no new cases.