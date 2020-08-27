National Steel Car lands $150 Million order for grain hoppers

Canadian National Railways has awarded a contract to build 1,150 new generation, high-capacity, grain hopper cars to National Steel Car Ltd. of Hamilton, bringing to $1-billion the amount CN plans to invest in Ontario by the end of 2022. The National Steel Car order is worth $150 Million.

In addition to its purchase of 1,150 rail cars, as well as CN’s ongoing annual capital investments, CN has also pledged to invest more than $250-million in the construction of the proposed Milton Logistics Hub, which is meeting intense opposition from Halton Region.

On July 21, 2020, CN announced it was purchasing the new closed 55-foot eight-inch jumbo grain hopper cars, each with 5,431 cubic feet of capacity. CN’s Western Canadian grain fleet is comprised of CN-owned hoppers, leased cars and private customer equipment. The new grain hopper cars will enable the company to move more tonnage of grain per year.

‘CN’s commitment to purchase new generation grain hopper cars will benefit the entire freight system, and provide a significant economic boost to Canada’s recovering economy.’’

– The Hon. Marc Garneau, Canada’s Minister of Transport.

CN is a great contributor to Ontario’s economy, consumers and communities, and its role is especially valued as the Province and the country recover from COVID-19. It’s investments like these that will create jobs and prosperity across the country as Ontario-made grain cars will be used in the movement of Western Canadian Grain.”

– Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario

“As we continue to see the North American economy recover, CN is determined to play an essential role in Canada’s return to national prosperity following the challenge of COVID-19The purchase of new railcars will encourage economic recovery, and help CN continue to meet the growing needs of grain farmers and grain customers across Canada.”

– JJ Ruest, President and Chief Executive Officer, CN

“CN has a long history of being a key driver in the economic strength of Hamilton. Today’s announcement is another example of the longstanding relationship between Hamilton and CN, this investment means gainful employment for the skilled trades in our city and a bright future for rail transport in Canada.”

– Bob Bratina, Member of Parliament, Hamilton East-Stoney Creek