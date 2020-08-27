Halton Police nab Maplehurst escapee

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has located and arrested the prisoner that was released in error by staff at the Maplehurst Correctional Complex on August 17, 2020. On Thursday August 27, 2020, HRPS officers located and arrested 28 year old Amritpal Singh Aujla in North York.Aujla will face additional charges in connection with his release and arrest. Information on those charges is not yet available.​ On Monday August 17th Halton Regional Police Service were notified by staff from the Maplehurst Correctional Complex that a prisoner had been released in error.