Four Hamilton teens face 38 charges

Hamilton Police have broken up a teenaged crime spree on Hamilton Mountain. Four youth have been charged in relation to a string of residential break and enters. The offenders allegedly entered homes, stole property including motor vehicles and then used the vehicles to commit other crimes.

During the month of July 2020, a series of nighttime residential entries occurred on the West Mountain of Hamilton and in the Meadowlands community. The suspects targeted homes where garage doors or side doors were left open or unlocked by the homeowner. After gaining entry into the residence, the suspects stole electronics, cash, jewellery and keys to the homeowner’s vehicle. The vehicles were then used to assist in committing other crimes. Often times the homeowners were asleep during the entry.

Detectives from the Mountain Division Criminal Investigations Bureau have reviewed the evidence gathered and linked four youth to the theft of nine vehicles and property valued in the thousands.

Search warrant applications for the residences of the youth were executed on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. The parties were arrested and appeared for bail hearings on Wednesday, August 26, to answer to a total of 38 criminal charges. The stolen vehicles have been recovered.

Hamilton Police want to remind the public to conduct a final walk-thru to ensure they have secured their residence before retiring for the evening.

CHARGED

Two male youth, 14-years-of-age from Hamilton

One male youth, 14-years-of-age from Glanbrook

One male youth, 15-years-of-age from Hamilton

CHARGES

38 criminal charges including break and enter, fail to comply with court orders and other property-related offences

Anyone with information that could assist Police with the investigation into this crime are asked to contact Detective Constable Fabiano Mendes by calling 905-546-8967. or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com