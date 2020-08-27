For the little ones: Fireflies & Fairy Dust: at Westfield

Westfield’s magnificent forests, village and trails are home to not only some incredible natural creatures, but also some magical ones. Fireflies & Fairy Dust, a unique and limited opportunity to see their world up‐close, will take place on Friday, September 25 and Saturday, September 26 Fireflies & Fairy Dust is a brand‐new event that welcomes groups of up to ten people (from the same social bubble) to pre‐book a time slot for a night like no other. Travel down sparkling, magically illuminated paths with your own private group during this one‐hour, self‐guided adventure. You will discover the tiny homes, shops, farms and encampments of the magical fairies that make Westfield their home. Peer into tiny glowing windows, marvel at miniature doorways, imagine the tiny feet that climb the thin twig ladders and tread the impossibly small stairways. Westfield’s firefly population, out in full force this year, will add to the fun. This whimsical world will be a delight for young fairy enthusiasts and will be equally enjoyable for the young at heart.

You can round out your evening with a trip to the General Store for a sweet treat or a cool bottle of soda. Stop by The Tiny Fairy Shoppe right next door or Westfield’s Gift Shop to purchase a special souvenir of your visit.

Limited tickets available, you must pre‐book on a first‐come, first‐served basis. For more information or to book your tickets, please call Westfield at 519‐621‐8851. Group time slots are available beginning at 7 PM at 10‐minute intervals, with the last available booking at 9 PM. Each group time slot can be reserved for up to 10 people from the same social bubble at a cost of $120 per time slot. To ensure everyone’s safety and comfort, Fireflies & Fairy Dust has been planned according to current health and safety regulations for physical distancing and sanitation.

Westfield Heritage Village Conservation Area is located at 1049 Kirkwall Road, Rockton Ontario and is open 7 days a week from 8 AM to 8 PM for walking, picnicking and enjoyment of the trails. Pre‐booked tours of the historic buildings are also available on Sundays through the Six Spot Tour program. To find out about all of the fun things you can do at Westfield, visit www.westfieldheritage.ca or call 519‐621‐8851.