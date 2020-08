Hamilton East-Stoney Creek MPP Bob Bratina was on hand today for the announcement that Canadian National Railways had signed an order for over 1100 large size grain hoppers to be built by National Steel Car in Hamilton

Great news for #HamOnt and for #steelworkers. CN’s multi-million dollar contract to purchase Hamilton-made grain hopper cars will create good, high-paying jobs and careers right here in our city. 🚂 pic.twitter.com/gedZO2jl5D — Bob Bratina (@BobBratina) August 27, 2020