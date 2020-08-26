Trump and God? by John Best August 26, 2020 John Best 0 Shares 0 0 The Lincoln Project headed by Republicans dedicated to defeating Donald Trump includes the Husband of Trump spokesperson Kellyanne Conway. This is their latest video. Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep's clothing, but inwardly are ravening wolves. Matthew 7:15 pic.twitter.com/S0V9IppaNI— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 26, 2020 What's Your Reaction? Don't Agree 0 Happy 0 In Love 0 Not Sure 0 0 Comments 0 0 0 Shares Share 0 Tweet Pin 0 Share