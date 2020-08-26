Ontario’s share will be more than $760-million from the federal government to safely reopen schools this year.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced up to $2-billion for provinces and territories, called the Safe Return to Class Fund, to help pay for new learning spaces, air ventilation, hand sanitation and personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies. The Prime Minister is making the announcement at a school in north Toronto.

“No parent should be losing sleep because they have to go back to work, but aren’t confident schools are properly prepared,” Mr. Trudeau said in prepared remarks.

The money, which will flow in two installments this fall and early next year, will be allocated based on the number of children aged four to 18 years old, with $2-million in base funding for each jurisdiction.