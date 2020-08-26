The Bay Observer
New COVID Cases back below 100
New COVID Cases back below 100

August 26, 2020

Ontario’s reported new COVID cases dropped to 88 overnight, marking the first time in six days that the new case count was below 100. The new figures also broke another trend where the number of newly resolved cases had been fewer than new cases. But yesterday there were 115 cases resolved—27 more than new cases. There were two COVID-related deaths reported. Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted, “ Locally, 29 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 20 reporting no new cases.”

