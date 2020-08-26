Knife – wielding robber sought

Hamilton Police are asking the public for assistance to help solve a convenience store armed robbery. An image was captured of the robber at the time of the incident and is now being released to help identify the suspect.

Hamilton Police were called to a convenience store robbery in the area of Golf Links Road and Stonechurch Road East. The male suspect entered the store displaying a knife. He then demanded money and miscellaneous vape related merchandise. Once he obtained various items and an undisclosed amount of Canadian currency, he scooped up the loot and ran.

The suspect is described as:

White male, medium to heavy build, 5’10 – 6’

Wearing a grey hooded sweater

Black and white bandana covering his face

Black track pants

Black running shoes

Persons with information that could assist Police with the investigation into this crime, are asked to contact Detective Constable Matt Girgenti by calling 905-546-8969 or Acting Detective Sergeant George Gallant 905-546-2991or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com