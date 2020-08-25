New COVID Cases sit at an even 100

The number of new COVID19 cases in Ontario crept downward overnight sitting at 100 new cases. It is the fifth straight day where new COVID cases were at a hundred or more. There were also two deaths recorded overnight. The number of hospitalizations and people in ICU was stable but ventilated cases were up by 3. Locally, 30 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 reporting no new cases.