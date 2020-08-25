Majority of Canadians are very likely to get a COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available

Over half of Canadians indicated that they are very likely (57.5%) to get a COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available and an additional 19.0% reported that they are somewhat likely to get vaccinated About 1 in 7 Canadians are either somewhat unlikely (5.1%) or very unlikely (9.0%) to get a COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available. Just under 1 in 10 Canadians (9.4%) didn’t know if they would get vaccinated.

Canadians who are older, have higher levels of education more likely to get a COVID-19 vaccine

Some group differences were observed between Canadians who indicated that they are very likely to get a COVID-19 vaccine and those who are not (Table 1).

The largest differences were observed across age groups and education levels. Older Canadians —those aged 65 or older—reported more often (70.3%) than their younger counterparts aged 15 to 64 (52% to 58%) that they are very likely to get a COVID-19 vaccine. More than 7 in 10 Canadians who had a university degree higher than a bachelor’s degree indicated that they are very likely to get a COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available (72.7%) compared to about 6 in 10 (60.3%) bachelor’s degree holders (reference category). However, a smaller proportion of Canadians with a trades certificate or diploma (college or CEGEP), or a university certificate below a bachelor’s degree (52.9%) are very likely to get a COVID-19 vaccine.