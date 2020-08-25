Hamilton Police: Sex charges, Aberdeen shooting, Brock Beck investigation

Hamilton Police have charged a 31-year-old Etobicoke man with several sexual-related offences, after a police investigation. Detectives believe there may be other victims who have yet to come forward and are asking them or anyone with information to contact police.

On Monday, August 10, 2020, detectives from the Hamilton Police Child Abuse Unit opened an an investigation involving a sexual assault in the area of South Service Road and McNeilly Road in Stoney Creek. Detectives learned a young person, under the age of 16who met a man over a social media platform and on two occasions met up with a male in the Town of Grimsby. During the second meeting, the female and male drove to the Hamilton area where the victim was sexually assaulted and then given money.

Through continued investigation, police have identified 31-year-old Alexander HANG of Etobicoke. On Friday, August 21, 2020, he was arrested, taken into police custody and appeared in court the following day.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims who have come in contact with Alexander HANG and they are urged to contact police. Anyone with information that could assist with this investigation, are asked to contact Detective Robert LeJeune 905-540-6375

The court system has issued a publication ban to protect the identity of the victim and as such police will not be releasing any additional details.

The man charged is Alexander HANG, 31 years of age from Etobicoke. He faces charges of Sexual Assault, Sexual Interference, Invitation to sexual touching as well as a parole violation

Fail to comply probation

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

A sexual assault is any unwanted sexual touching. It includes unwanted kissing, hugging, molestation, rape and attempted rape. To learn more about sexual assault, including how to report a sexual assault online, please visit our website at www.hamiltonpolice.on.ca.

If you know of a child who may be a victim of sexual or physical assault, please contact the Hamilton Police Service, the Hamilton Children’s Aid Society at www.hamiltoncas.com, the Catholic Children’s Aid Society of Hamilton at www.hamiltonccas.on.ca or Thrive Trauma and Youth Services for help at www.thrivechildandyouth.ca

