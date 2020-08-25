Hamilton announces more facilities reopening from COVID-19 lockdown

As of 9 a.m. this morning, there are a total of 974 cases, an increase of 3 positive case from yesterday (965 confirmed positive cases, 9 probable cases), and 45 deaths from COVID-19 in Hamilton. We are also reporting that of the 974 cases, 866 or 89% are resolved. More details about cases are available on the City’s website including demographics, risk factors, exposure, etc.

Phase Three Announcement

Today, the City of Hamilton announced it is entering Phase Three of the Hamilton Reopens COVID-19 recovery plan. Hamilton will be in Phase Three for a while – it is our “new reality” – and we will be here until a COVID-19 vaccine or other treatments are available and are in widespread use. The province’s Phase Three plan has been underway in Hamilton for several weeks.

During Phase Three, the City will reopen more municipal spaces and continue implementing measures to enable physical distancing and health screening of those visiting our spaces. As well, it will focus on bringing more municipal services, recreation programming and events back online with a safe and phased approach.

Residents can learn more about what is planned to reopen in Phase Three at www.hamilton.ca/reopens

Recreation Programming Updates

Also today, the City is announcing the reopening of additional recreational facilities and restart of some swimming and other recreational programming.

Beginning September 14, the City will restart more swimming programming, including open swims for families and seniors. The city will also begin open gym programming.

On October 5, Hamilton will restart some modified swimming lessons, sports and fitness programs, general interest and preschool programs and select rentals of recreation spaces.

More information on the reopening of Senior Centres and clubs will follow in the next few weeks.

Arenas Update

The City is continuing to work with user groups of arenas to determine the demand for ice time and finalize the plan for reopening arenas.

Many of the organizations working out of municipal arenas are still developing their plans for participants and membership of their sporting groups, and for volunteer support. The City is making arrangements to reopen some additional arenas in September and October for ice user groups at Chedoke Twin Pad, Harry Howell, Morgan Firestone, Rosedale, Inch Park, Bill Friday, Glanbrook and Grightmire arenas.

Public skating won’t be available until the new year as the city will focus on the getting our team sports and ice users back to play

Provincial Offences Administration Office reopen for counter service

On Monday, August 24, the Provincial Offences Administration Office reopened for counter service. Some Provincial Offences administered by the City of Hamilton are:

• Highway Traffic Act charges such as speeding, careless driving, Hand held communication device

• Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act charges

• Trespass to Property Act charges

• Liquor Licence Act charges

• Municipal By-laws

• Other statutes

Residents are encouraged to continue paying fines or filing court documents online, however, in-person counter service is now available at the Provincial Offences Administration Office at 50 Main St. E. The building will resume normal hours of operation: Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.