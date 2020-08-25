Conservation Halton receives $205,000 for Hamilton Harbour

The City of Hamilton didn’t tell Burlington and Halton about Sewergate, but apparently all is forgiven as this morning the federal government announced funding that will flow to Hamilton for the Randle Reef project through the Halton Conservation Authority. The Federal Liberal caucus was well represented this morning, as Adam van Koeverden, Member of Parliament for Milton was joined by Minister Karina Gould (Burlington), MP Pam Damoff (Oakville—North Burlington) and MP Bob Bratina (Hamilton East—Stoney Creek. They were joined by Mayor Marianne Meed Ward, and Burlington councilors, Rory Nisan and Kelvin Galbraith, to announce funding to Conservation Halton for their Hamilton Harbour Remedial Action Plan (HHRAP). This project will lead local coordination and implementation of the action plan, with the end goal of getting the Hamilton Harbour delisted as an Area of Concern.

Said Hassaan Basit, CAO, Conservation Halton,“ Through the Hamilton Harbour Remedial Action Plan, the HRCA is addressing the decline of the local ecosystem health and doing significant work to correct the problems identified. The strength of this plan is the extensive public consultations that have been done, bringing in the larger community to participate in this excellent project.”

Hamilton East-Stoney Creek MP Bob Bratina said, “I was pleased as Mayor of Hamilton to help achieve the Randle Reef project approvals which will help us to delist the Harbour as an area of concern. Today’s funding announcement brings us a step closer to the successful restoration of this important environmental resource.”

