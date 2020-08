A recent poll suggested Canadians don’t know the new leader of Canada’s Conservative Party very well. For those who did not stay up until 2 am today, here is an excerpt from Erin O’Toole’s victory speech. "It is time for many Liberal & NDP voters to socially distance themselves from those out-of-touch parties. It is time for more Canadians to look at the Conservative party again," asserts Erin O'Toole in address in Ottawa after winning the Conservative leadership. #cdnpoli #cpcldr pic.twitter.com/qIs0k7Fhf9— CPAC (@CPAC_TV) August 24, 2020