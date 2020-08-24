The Bay Observer
More than 100 new cases of COVID-19 for the fourth day in a row.
More than 100 new cases of COVID-19 for the fourth day in a row.

August 24, 2020

Ontario reports  an additional 105 infections on Monday. There was also a single death reported.

The province recorded 115 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 108 on Saturday. On Friday, officials reported 131 new patients, but said that the total was considered an overestimation due to a glitch that resulted in missing data from the day before.

Ontario’s Health Minister Christine Elliott said on social media that 30 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases of COVID-19.

