More on Hamilton’s Intelligent Community bid

Earlier this year, the City of Hamilton was named one of the Top7 Intelligent Communities in the World by the Intelligent Community Forum (ICF). This is Hamilton’s second time achieving this momentous honour having reached the Top7 in 2018.

Beginning today, judges from ICF have begun a multi-day virtual tour of Hamilton. This tour is one of the important next steps in the process to becoming the world’s most intelligent community.

Cyrus Tehrani is the City’s Chief Digital officer, and he talks to the Bay Observer’s John Best about the bid.