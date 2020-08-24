Hamilton being judged as Intelligent Community

Earlier this year, the City of Hamilton was named one of the Top7 Intelligent Communities in the World by the Intelligent Community Forum (ICF). This is Hamilton’s second time achieving this momentous honour having reached the Top7 in 2018.

Beginning today, judges from ICF will conduct a multi-day virtual tour of Hamilton. This tour is one of the important next steps in the process to becoming the world’s most intelligent community.

As part of Hamilton’s submission, Hamilton highlighted its strong and diverse community projects and partners including Mohawk College City School, the Industry Education Council, CityLAB and private sector investments including Bell Canada’s $400 Million fibre network expansion. Partners in the bid application included McMaster University, McMaster Innovation Park, Mohawk College, Hamilton Health Sciences, Hamilton Utilities Corporation and the Hamilton Community Foundation amongst many more in the greater community.

In order to be considered an “Intelligent Community” candidates are evaluated based on Six Intelligent Community Indicators (Connectivity, Knowledge Workforce, Innovation, Digital Inclusion, Community Education & Engagement, Sustainability), which provide the conceptual framework for understanding all factors that determine a community’s competitiveness.

The world’s most intelligent community will be named in October 2020 as part of the ICF Global Summit in Dublin, Ohio and will join the company of past Top Intelligent Communities that include Toronto, Montreal, Stockholm, Seoul, New York and Singapore.

Mayor Fred Eisenberger commented, “I am thrilled to have ICF engage with key community partners and institutions in Hamilton to discover our approach to workforce development, innovation, and digital inclusion, as well as our proven excellence in advanced manufacturing and research. Hamilton’s social and economic transformation shows how we are striving toward new ideas, economic growth and sustainability, making us an example to the world.”

The fiinalists are profiled in this video