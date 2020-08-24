Ford staying out of federal politics

Doug Ford congratulated Erin O’Toole on winning the federal Conservative leadership and said he hoped conservatives will rally around the leader but also said no, he will not be campaigning for O’Toole.

“I’m not getting involved in the federal campaign,” he said. “I won’t be campaigning for anyone, like I didn’t last time either.”

“I am so swamped right here. I’m going literally around the clock every single day and I can’t take my eye off the ball for an election or anything else. So, my main focus is Ontario.”

Ford went on talk about his “phenomenal relationship” with Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as well as Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, and will work with whoever is elected regardless of their political stripe.

“My main focus is to stay here in Ontario…. getting our economy back up and running, make sure everyone’s safe here and I’m too busy to get involved in any election. In the future, and I’m not going to either.

“I wish everyone all the best and let the best person win.”